Shardul Thakur's 227 Conceded Versus Shreyas Iyer's 216 Scored: Fans Have A Field Day

Team India's pacer Shardul Thakur has had a forgetful ODI series in New Zealand as Kiwis completed a 3-0 whitewash of the visitors after winning the third & final ODI on Tuesday. Shardull Thakur was one of India's most expensive bowlers, conceding 227 runs in just three games - outperforming India's Shreyas Iyer who managed to score just 216 runs from three games with the bat. Defending a total of 297 runs in the final ODI at the Bay Oval, Shardul Thakur was taken to the cleaners in the penultimate over of the game, conceding 20 runs which effectively turned around the game for New Zealand. As the Kiwis completed a whitewash against India after 31 years, Shardul Thakur bore the brunt of Indian team fans, who trolled him for accumulating more runs than Iyer to his name.

Netizens roast Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has the worst economy rate for any India bowler with 10 wickets and in the top 5 worst averages -- only Dinda ahead of him #INDvsNZ #DindaAcademy pic.twitter.com/3bC7an7FDA — pIyUsH jAiSwAl (@piyushj_31) February 11, 2020

#NZvIND Post match scenario after Shardul Thakur enters dressing room: pic.twitter.com/9o4I9ta0gf — CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) February 11, 2020

Kiwis whitewash India

Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli succumbed cheaply to leave series-trailing India struggling at 32-2. After scoring a breezy 40 at the top, opener Prithvi Shaw ran himself out to waste a promising start to his innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul then orchestrated with a 100-run stand to continue their respective golden form of the Kiwi summer.

Shreyas Iyer brought up his 8th ODI fifty while KL Rahul underlined his own credentials with a superlative well-paced knock. In an innings that was cleverly paced and brutal alike, Rahul started patiently before finally unleashing a sequence of boundaries. The right-hander notched up his 4th ODI ton by scoring 112 from 113 balls. With single-digit cameos from Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, the ‘Men in Blue’ managed to reach a competitive total of 296-7 from their 50 overs.

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls formed a 106-run opening partnership over what has seemed to be an out-of-sorts Indian bowling attack off late. Guptill scored 66 from just 46 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal knocked over his off-stump. Comeback man Kane Williamson added only 22 while Henry Nicholls top-scored with a fluent 80. Colin de Grandhomme then finished off the game with a whirlwind 58* from just 28 balls as New Zealand completed the run-chase with 5 wickets and 17 balls to spare.

