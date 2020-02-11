Harbhajan Singh Has A Word Of Advice For Ravi Bishnoi As He Quashes Comparison With Chahal

India's ace spinner in the ICC U-19 World Cup, Ravi Bishnoi shot to the spotlight after a gritted performance against champions Bangladesh ensuring a tight race in the finale. Bishnoi rattled the Bangladeshi batting lineup which looked determined to lift the cup with his googlies. His stellar performance in the biggest stage drew comparisons between Bishnoi and Team India's frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans also predicted an early call up for the youngster in the Men in Blue squad.

'Would love to see Bishnoi bowl more leg-spin'

However, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh quashed all comparisons between Chahal and Bishnoi and opined that he would love to see the youngster bowl more leg-spin than googlies. Speaking to a leading news daily, Singh said that Bishnoi should not be compared with anyone and he would like to see him grow with times. Furthermore, he added that the youngster needs to take a step further and if he consistently performs in Ranji and the IPL then he will surely be in the team.

Harbhajan Singh also suggested that Bishnoi should become a legspinner who will trap batsmen with his googlies as he opined that there are not many spinners apart from Amit Mishra who has got a good combination of googlies and leg-spin. His advice for Bishnoi also included that he should not bowl more googlies just because his leg-spin is not good enough.

Bishnoi's spell that changed the WC final

Ravi Bishnoi changed the final against Bangladesh completely as skipper Priyam Garg handed him the ball in the eighth over of the second innings. On the second ball of his first over, Bishnoi was smacked over mid-wicket for a maximum and India seemed to have no answers for gritted Bangladeshi batsmen. Bishnoi struck two deliveries later, giving India its first breakthrough in the match with Tanzid Hasan's wicket.

The leg-spinner who is also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament then went on to rattle the Bangladeshi batting lineup with his googlies. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was Bishnoi's next victim in line. Later on, he trapped Hridoy before the wicket and then finally got Hossain out early, sending him back after scoring just a run.

