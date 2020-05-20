Shikhar Dhawan Makes Brian Lara Laugh Over Funny Video With Son Zoravar: Watch

Indian cricket stars have flocked to social media amidst the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to provide fans with their daily dose of entertainment. Amidst the lockdown, many IPL stars have been forced to stay indoors to stay safe and prevent themselves from getting infected by the deadly virus. David Warner has been at the forefront of posting funny TikTok videos on his Instagram profile in a bid to engage with his fans and his former IPL opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is not too far behind.

Shikhar Dhawan son: Shikhar Dhawan dances with his son Zorawar, leaving Brian Lara in splits

In a video uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram account on Wednesday, the Delhi Capitals star shakes a leg with his son. Shikhar Dhawan was performing the 'siren beat challenge' before his son Zorawar made a cameo appearance to make the video a hilarious one. TheShikhar Dhawan son cameo drew heart-warming reactions from fans with a certain Brian Lara also commenting on the Delhi Capitals' star's post. Brian Lara posted two laughing emojis on Dhawan's post while the Indian batsman replied with a thumbs-up emoji to the West Indies' legend's comment.

It is not the first time that Shikhar Dhawan has showcased his dance moves during the lockdown. The Team India opener has regularly uploaded videos of him dancing with wife Ayesha and also uploaded a video of him dancing with daughter Aliyah on her birthday. The former SRH captain also shared a video of him taking boxing lessons from his Australian wife.

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan son Zorawar's cameo makes West Indian legend Brian Lara laugh

Shikhar Dhawan names Rohit Sharma as his favourite batting partner, MS Dhoni as favourite captain

In an Instagram live chat with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dawan revealed that his favourite captain was three-time IPL winning skipper MS Dhoni. When quizzed about his favourite batting partner, the Delhi batsman picked his opening partner Rohit Sharma. Dhawan is set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the now postponed IPL 2020.

The swashbuckling opener said that the tournament should be played to spread positivity around the country. Dhawan added that there is only coronavirus news and fear because of it and the cash-rich tournament could help to lift the country's mood.

