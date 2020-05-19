David Warner Dances With Family On Popular Punjabi Song In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner's dance performance on TikTok has been keeping fans entertained as they try to pass their time during the coronavirus lockdown. David Warner TikTok videos have been receiving an insane amount of views with the cricketer even discussing the possibility of making a debut in Bollywood. Once again, a David Warner TikTok video has emerged online featuring David Warner's daughters and wife.

David Warner TikTok video: SRH skipper grooves to Guru Randhawa song

David Warner announced his arrival on TikTok last month and along with his daughter Indi, he danced to Katrina Kaif's Sheila ki Jawaani. He recently performed on some South Indian songs and this time he is back grooving to a Punjabi song. On Tuesday, the latest David Warner TikTok video sees the cricketer and his family performing a "glow in the dark" dance on Guru Randhawa's Slowly Slowly.

Just a couple of days back, a David Warner TikTok video took the internet by storm in which the SRH skipper along with wife Candice can be seen dancing on song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo. Recently, David Warner dressed up as Baahubali posted a video in which he is lipsyncing dialogues in Telugu. The post was even shared by his IPL side SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) with the caption ‘Jai Orange Army’, referring to the entire team.

Another video that had gone viral was Warner dancing on Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. In the video, the couple put on a flawless performance with their dance moves alongwith their daughters looking to match her parents' energy.

David Warner's time with SRH

David Warner has been part of the SRH side since 2014 and for the IPL 2020 season, the Australian was reinstated as the skipper. David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. Mitchell Johnson has played six seasons in IPL despite retiring from international cricket in 2015. The former Australian pacer played for three franchises in his IPL career and took 61 wickets in 54 matches.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / TIKTOK)