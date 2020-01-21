Shikhar Dhawan's NET WORTH, Salary, And Brand Endorsements Will Leave You Amazed

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most popular names in the world of cricket. The top-class left-handed Indian opener is recognised best for his display of swagger on-field and his fearless batting style.

Dhawan is a batsman, who not only holds impressive records but is also one of the richest cricket players of today. He has proved his dominance on the field in some of the biggest leagues and tournaments over the past decade and hence, his hefty income does not come as a surprise. At 33, Shikhar Dhawan is still in the prime of his career as he makes a fortune out of his game and brand endorsements alike.

Shikhar Dhawan's net worth

Shikhar Dhawan has a net worth that stands at an estimated ₹92.5 crores, as reported by Networthopedia and Kreedon. Dhawan also boasts a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more.

He is also the brand ambassador of Alcis Sports and DaOne, which is his own home decor brand. He has also appeared in advertisements campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed.

Shikhar Dhawan's salary

Shikhar Dhawan is still one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers, being in the 'Grade A' category as per the revised BCCI central contracts list recently announced for 2020. This makes him earn ₹5 crore on an annual basis.

As reported by Kreedon, Shikhar Dhawan also makes ₹3 lakhs from ODIs and ₹2 lakhs from T20 games. Besides this, he also earns a total sum of ₹5.2 crores every year from the IPL as he plays for the Delhi Capitals.

Who is Shikhar Dhawan's wife?

Shikhar Dhawan is married to Ayesha Mukherjee, who is an Indian blogger and a trained kickboxer from Kolkata. The duo met each other through mutual friend Harbhajan Singh, who is another popular Indian cricketer. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman but later got divorced.

