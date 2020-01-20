Jimmy Garoppolo NET WORTH: 49ers Salary, Endorsements Deals Will Leave You Amazed

After serving as Tom Brady’s backup for three-and-a-half years with the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Since then, Garoppolo has remained the star quarterback for the team, where he also won his first 5 starts. Here is some more information about the National Football League (NFL) that you might not know.

Getting Garoppolo for a 2nd is one of the great steals in NFL trade history. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 31, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo net worth

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the highest-paid stars in the NFL. According to The Street, Jimmy Garoppolo has a net worth that stands at an estimated $43 million as of 2020.

Jimmy Garoppolo salary and endorsements

With a bright future with the 49ers on the field, Jimmy Garoppolo was also listed as the third-highest paid NFL player in 2018 by Forbes. Garoppolo had signed a 5-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, which was worth a reported $137.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This was the biggest deal in NFL history on an average-per-year basis at the time and offered him $74 million in guaranteed money. In 2019, Jimmy Garoppolo earned a base salary of $17,200,000, a roster bonus of $150,000 and a workout bonus of $600,000, as reported by Spotrac.

The 28-year-old quarterback is still at the peak of his NFL career and if he continues to progress on the field, he is sure to rake in more deals, endorsements and bigger contracts. Aside from his salary, he also earned a decent sum from partnerships with brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Bose and New Era. However, his exact earnings from these deals have not been revealed.

Jimmy Garoppolo had also teamed with Men's Wearhouse recently to collect donations of gently-used professional attire for unemployed Americans. This was more of an initiative with a focus on distributing to more than 150 local non-profit organisations across the country to help the disadvantaged individuals regain their employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance.

