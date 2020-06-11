Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Why He And Rohit Sharma Get Along Well Both On And Off The Field

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed how he and his batting partner as well as one of his good friends Rohit Sharma have managed to find a lot of success on the field. He said that it is the trust factor and their great friendship that works for them very well. Both Shikhar and Rohit have been arguably the best opening pair of this generation ever since they started opening the batting for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 that was won by the Men In Blue.

READ: Rohit Sharma Recalls Shikhar Dhawan Fooling Tamim Iqbal By His Singing Abilities In 2015



'We trust each other and have a great friendship': Shikhar Dhawan



During an Instagram live session with his IPL team Delhi Capitals, Dhawan went on to say that he knows Rohit from U-19 days when the two had camped together. 'Gabbar' also mentioned that Sharma was his junior by one-two years. He then added that both of them trust each other and have a great friendship that works for them. The Delhi cricketer then added that both of them know each other’s nature and characters and at the same time, he is proud that they have done so well for India.



Furthermore, the southpaw also added that there is a lot of positive energy and vibes when everything is in sync talking about their friendship. The opener then mentioned that whenever he faces any problem with his batting, he asks Rohit Sharma and that they have a strong communication going in the middle. The 34-year-old also said that since they all travel 230 days a year together, the whole Team India is a big family.



Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. Rohit Sharma was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fear. MI will not only be hoping to retain their title, but will also be eager to win their record fifth IPL trophy.



Dhawan on the other side has been retained by the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

