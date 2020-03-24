The Debate
Shikhar Dhawan Posts A Hilarious Video Of Being Quarantined In A Typical Bollywood Style

Cricket News

Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a hilarious video of what he was going through after being quarantined at home due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19

Shikhar

Shikhar Dhawan has come forward and said that life inside the four walls is getting tough for him while he is quarantined in a hilarious video that was posted by him on social media. Dhawan was last seen in action during the ODI series against Australia in January where a shoulder injury in the 3rd ODI ruled him out of the New Zealand series. The opener was seen in the DY Patil T20 Cup where he was impressive with the bat and helped Reliance 1 to reach the finals. As of now, the stylish batsman is not on the field but is quarantined at home due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar takes a cheeky single to wish MI's Krunal Pandya on his birthday

'Reality hits hard': Shikhar Dhawan

Recently, the stylish opening batsman had posted a funny video of him doing all the household chores, like washing clothes, cleaning the toilet, etc. while his better half Ayesha Mukherjee was seen having a gala time and also ordering him to carry on with his work. It is the background music that has made the video more interesting with the popular Bollywood song 'Jab Se Hui Hain Shaadi' which was sung by Amit Kumar from the movie Thanedaar (1990)  starring Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles while the music composed by Bappi Lahiri. 

Coming back to Shikhar, he had captioned the video as 'Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard'. 

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals why the Mumbai Ranji team cannot produce good fast bowlers

Twitterati have a gala time 

As soon as 'Gabbar' had posted this funny video, it was only a matter of time before it went viral and the Twitterati had a gala time as well. Among them was the 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal.

READ: Aakash Chopra backs Mohammad Hafeez, asks PCB to revisit their own rules

READ: Brad Hogg picks Ben Stokes over Hardik Pandya as the best all-rounder for this reason

