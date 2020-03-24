Shikhar Dhawan Posts A Hilarious Video Of Being Quarantined In A Typical Bollywood Style

Shikhar Dhawan has come forward and said that life inside the four walls is getting tough for him while he is quarantined in a hilarious video that was posted by him on social media. Dhawan was last seen in action during the ODI series against Australia in January where a shoulder injury in the 3rd ODI ruled him out of the New Zealand series. The opener was seen in the DY Patil T20 Cup where he was impressive with the bat and helped Reliance 1 to reach the finals. As of now, the stylish batsman is not on the field but is quarantined at home due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

'Reality hits hard': Shikhar Dhawan

Recently, the stylish opening batsman had posted a funny video of him doing all the household chores, like washing clothes, cleaning the toilet, etc. while his better half Ayesha Mukherjee was seen having a gala time and also ordering him to carry on with his work. It is the background music that has made the video more interesting with the popular Bollywood song 'Jab Se Hui Hain Shaadi' which was sung by Amit Kumar from the movie Thanedaar (1990) starring Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles while the music composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Coming back to Shikhar, he had captioned the video as 'Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard'.

Twitterati have a gala time

As soon as 'Gabbar' had posted this funny video, it was only a matter of time before it went viral and the Twitterati had a gala time as well. Among them was the 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal.

😂😂👌 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 24, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂no problem aadat daal lo sir abhi😁 — Jayshree Singh (@Dayanan73165563) March 24, 2020

😂😂 Fantastic 🔥



Man of ICC Tournaments 👍 — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) March 24, 2020

😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 welcome home lads — Ashwani kumar (@Ashwani2052) March 24, 2020

