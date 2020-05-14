Shikhar Dhawan Reveals 2019 DC Move Was 'big Challenge' Despite Playing For Them Before

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a chat with former India international Irfan Pathan reveals that it was a challenge to move to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2019. Dhawan signed for the Delhi Capitals in a trade deal involving Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shikhar Dhawan had been part of the SRH setup for eight years and lifted the IPL title in 2016.

IPL: Shikhar Dhawan reveals leaving SRH for Delhi Capitals was a challenge

In an Instagram live session with Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan said that he was nervous when he moved to the Delhi Capitals and it was a major challenge for him. The swashbuckling opener said that he had been with Hyderabad for eight years and had scored consistently for them. Shikhar Dhawan adds that at the same time, Delhi Capitals weren't doing that well in the IPL but he took it as an opportunity to overcome a challenge. Dhawan had also served as the captain of the Sunrisers for a brief period in the IPL before being replaced by West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy.

IPL: Shikhar Dhawan believes the experience helped him settle at Delhi Capitals

In the chat, Shikhar Dhawan further said that his experience helped him settle in the dressing room. The former Mumbai Indians star said that he needed a change of environment and he relishes being the senior player in the Capitals' young dressing room. The Delhi batsman said that he loves the energy of the team and a different set up was a good change for him.

The Shreyas Iyer-lead outfit rode on Shikhar Dhawan's performances and qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2019. The 34-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Delhi Capitals, scoring 521 runs at a strike-rate of 135.67 including five half-centuries.

