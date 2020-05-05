Shikhar Dhawan Takes Up Son Zoravar's Unique Idea To Clean Up Their House; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been entertaining his fans not only on the field but off the field as well. Shikhar Dhawan is spending time with family at home after the IPL 2020 was postponed due to India lockdown following coronavirus pandemic. While being at home, Shikhar Dhawan is not only spreading awareness about coronavirus but also posting videos with his son Zorawar.

Shikhar Dhawan cleans house amidst the India lockdown

On Tuesday, the dashing Delhi opener shared yet another funny video on his official Instagram handle, in which fans can see Shikhar Dhawan's house as well as the cricketer using a broom to sweep the floor. In this video, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zorawar can be seen helping his father gather garbage. The twist in the video is that Zoravar helps his father using a remote-controlled car with which he has attached a garbage picking equipment, leaving Shikhar Dhawan quite impressed. Here's the video -

Shikhar Dhawan house: Cricketer uses it also for 'Indoor Premier League' amidst India lockdown

As cricketers are finding new ways to keep themselves busy during India lockdown, the Shikhar Dhawan house was recently turned into a playground with the cricketer playing indoors with his son. The video showed Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing a game of cricket inside the house. The video also has a background commentary track, which tried to create a real game environment between Dhawan and his son. The match also included a hilarious stare shared between Dhawan and his son.

Shikhar Dhawan wait for IPL season gets longer

Shikhar Dhawan's chance to play in IPL 2020 only got longer after the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shikhar Dhawan was signed by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade deal in 2019. Shikhar Dhawan has so far played 159 IPL matches and scored 4,579 runs.

