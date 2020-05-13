Virat Kohli's Leadership Will Not Make Split Captaincy Work For India: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes split captaincy will not work for India due to current captain Virat Kohli's imposing personality. The Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli split captaincy debate has been a long-discussed topic amongst followers of India cricket, with many suggesting that Rohit Sharma should be handed the responsibility in limited-overs cricket while Virat Kohli should lead the team in Tests. Nasser Hussain also questioned the Indian team management and his comments were backed by India's 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who wants to know how the current management deals with players' mentality.

Nasser Hussain weighs on the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma split captaincy debate, questions team management

In a Cricbuzz podcast with Harsha Bhogle, former England captain Nasser Hussain said that he does not believe split captaincy will work for India considering the leadership qualities of Virat Kohli. The cricketer-turned-commentator labelled Virat Kohli as an imposing figure and believes that it would difficult for him to hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma. Comparing the situation to England, Nasser Hussain added that both Eoin Morgan and Joe Root are laid back, likeable personalities. However, the former England captain believes split coaching wouldn't be a bad option considering India's team selection blunders in recent times especially during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Hussain bemoaned India's selection and their failure to find a No. 4 despite the pool of talent they possess.

Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.

Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020

2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh questions Team India management

Yuvraj Singh, one of India's finest white-ball players has hit out the Indian team management and is baffled by how Vikram Rathour can be a batting coach for T20 cricket. Speaking on YouTube channel SportScreen, the 2011 World Cup hero said that Vikram Rathour was his mentor during the time he played for Punjab but questioned how he would help the younger generation, having played only a few international games. He said that while Rathour can work on technique, there is nobody to work on the mental side of things. Yuvraj Singh added that he doesn't think the Ravi Shastri led coaching team are doing a good job despite the series win in Australia.

