Shikhar Dhawan Seeks To Improve Craft For A Strong Comeback, Shares Net Practice Images

Shikhar Dhawan was a massive buzz ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The Punjab Kings' skipper was expected to pull up a rather successful captain. But situations did not pan out as he expected them to. After a disappointing IPL season, Shikhar Dhawan will eye to get selected in team India's rest of the tournaments for this year as he last made an appearance in the Indian jersey during the clash between Bangladesh and India at Chattogram on December 10, 2022.

3 things you need to know

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1113 runs, with an average of 65.47 in all ICC tournaments

Dhawan has scored five centuries and four half-centuries for India in ICC formats

The Indian batsman posts his progress on Instagram

What did Shikhar Dhawan post on Instagram?

Punjab Kings skipper Dhawan shared his training photos through Instagram during a net session. The left-handed batter did not disclose his exact location. But according to the reports, he appears to have been honing his skills at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy. Shikhar Dhawan did not play in an Indian jersey since the start of 2023, but the player was dropped from the Test and T20I roster and has failed to impress the selectors for the ODI squad after his last appearance against Bangladesh.

Dhawan has been training vigorously in the nets in an effort to rejoin Team India. On Instagram, he posted a few images from his workout and had the following caption: “Embracing the grind, perfecting my craft. 🤩🏏”

Will Shikhar Dhawan return to Team India?

India will face the ICC World Cup 2023 after a few months and, according to the reports, the potential dates for the tournament are October 5 to November 19. The big event's first game will be in less than four months.

After the entrance of Shubman Gill into the Indian team, the Gujarat Titans opener appears to replace Dhawan in the Indian team. Ishan Kishan would remain as the backup opener, which makes it very tough for the Punjab Kings captain to be selected. However, given his stellar performance in ICC competitions, the selectors ought to consider picking Dhawan if any top-order batters sustain injuries.