WATCH VIDEO: PSG Presents Shubman Gill With A Special Gift Ahead Of Caribbean Tour

Team India lost the WTC 2023 Final against Australia by 209 runs

Team India lost its eighth ICC knockout match in ten years

The Indian team will now face West Indies from July 12, 2023

After the culmination of the WTC 2023 Final, the Indian team players are back to their normal lives ahead of the series against West Indies. In the same row, Team India opener Shubman Gill recently visited Parc des Princes, the home ground of the Ligue 1 giants and French football club Paris Saint Germain. PSG shared a post for the same on their official Twitter handle.

Sharing the post-PSG wrote:

🇮🇳 Namaste dosto, here’s India’s favorite cricketer and PSG fan @ShubmanGill at Parc des Princes 😍



🇮🇳 नमस्ते दोस्तो, पेश हैं भारत के पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर और पीएसजी के प्रशंसक शुभमन गिल पार्क डी प्रिंसेस में! 😍 pic.twitter.com/4xlqDkeyW9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 16, 2023

Shubman Gill's recent performance in international cricket

Shubman Gill has been one of the most promising batsmen in the current Indian side and the right-handed opener has been scoring runs with the bat for the last eight months. Gill however didn't perform well in the WTC 2023 Final and got out for scores of 13 and 18. Apart from the World Test Championship 2023 Final, he was also the orange cap holder in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Shubman Gill till now has hit four centuries and one double hundred in the year 2023 so far and has been in excellent form for the Indian cricket team. Gill can be a part of the team's squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023.