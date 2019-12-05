Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Top 4 Entertaining Instagram Posts Of Indian Cricket's 'Gabbar'

India opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday. The southpaw who is known for his entertaining game on the field is as entertaining off the field as well. He keeps on winning the hearts of his followers regularly on Instagram with funny, witty or sweet posts.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam Better Than Virat Kohli And Steve Smith? Pakistan Batsman Has His Say

Shikhar Dhawan: 4 Instagram posts of the Indian opener that broke the internet

1. Mimicking Akshay Kumar

After India defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I at Rajkot, Dhawan along with teammates Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal was seen having a good laugh after mimicking Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar's character from the movie Housefull 4. The opener took to his social media handle to post a video of him mimicking Akshay's character Bala from the movie. He is seen acting out the actor's part where he forgets what he was saying on hearing a ringing sound.

ALSO READ | Wasim Akram Reveals Toughest Batsman He Has Ever Bowled To And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

2. An adorable moment with his opening partner Rohit Sharma's daughter

Dhawan was seen playing with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira while she was sitting on her father's lap. Sharma became a father in January. "Some masti with adorable Samaira," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 5 Big Names Who Played For One Franchise But Went On To Coach Another

3. Quotes a dialogue from Sholay 'Gabbar Khush Hua'

It's no secret that Shikhar Dhawan's nickname is 'Gabbar'. There is a story behind Dhawan getting that nickname which he had once narrated. This happened due to one of the incidents during the Ranji Trophy. The opposition team was batting and the batsmen in the middle had formed a long and solid partnership. Naturally, Dhawan and his team got bored with the long partnership and his teammates needed some cheering up. The Delhi lad reportedly wanted to get back the energy on the field and make it lively. So, he said a few dialogues to the batsmen from the slip cordon "Bohot yaarana lagta hain dono ka (referring to their strong partnership), Suvar ke Baccho!!" which left the whole team in splits.

4. Shikhar Dhawan shows his 'swag'

It is no surprise that Dhawan is an ardent Bollywood fan. Time and again he has shown his love for Hindi films on his official Instagram account. The southpaw uploaded a photo of himself along with his son on Instagram and captioned it with a famous song from Bollywood actor Salman Khan's movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The southpaw wrote, "Swag se karenge sabka swagat" as he posted the picture.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 5 Superstars Who Prioritized Their Country Over Money-making IPL Contracts