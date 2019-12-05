Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Top 3 IPL Innings Of The Entertaining Opening Batsman Till Date

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most attacking openers that the country has ever produced. The left-hander has been the Indian batting’s mainstay for over half a decade now. Over the years, Dhawan has played some brilliant knocks which are etched in the memory of cricket fans.

Dhawan's significance as an opener in the side is there for all to see. The naturally attacking batsman has a brilliant IPL record. Overall, the flamboyant stroke maker has scored 4,578 runs in 159 matches in the IPL at an average of 33.17 and strike rate of 124.78.

Shikhar Dhawan: Top 3 IPL knocks of the birthday boy

82* (57) for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2016)

Mumbai Indians invited the Sunrisers to bat first after winning the toss. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner started the proceedings. Although Warner made 48 off 33 deliveries, it was Dhawan who stole the show with his unbeaten 82 off 57. The Delhi-born player batted right through the innings and hit 10 fours and 1 six in his knock. The 33-year-old even smashed Bumrah for 3 fours in a single over and unsettled him. In response, Mumbai Indians were bowled out for just 92 runs in 16.3 overs and the Sunrisers won the match emphatically by 85 runs. The opener finished the 2016 IPL season with 501 runs in 17 matches at an average of 38.53. Dhawan will be the go-to man for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of IPL.

92* (50) for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils (IPL 2018)

Delhi Daredevils had posted a handsome total of 187 thanks to a sublime century from youngster Rishabh Pant. Pant made 128 runs in 63 balls and hit 15 fours and 7 sixes in the innings. In the run chase, Alex Hales departed early but Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan both played brilliant knocks to help their side to a comfortable win in the end. Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 92 off 50 balls and hit 9 fours and 4 sixes.

95* (57) for Deccan Chargers vs Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2011)

Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Teja gave the team a brilliant start. Teja departed after a well-made 60 off 41 but Dhawan batted right through the end and made 95 not out off 57 deliveries. The encounter was the last one for Deccan Chargers as they were out of contention of making it to the playoffs. Dhawan played without fear and played some brilliant strokes. He hit 14 fours and a six in the innings. Punjab were bowled out for 116 runs and the Chargers won by 82 runs. This remains his best IPL innings till now even after a decade.

