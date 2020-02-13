Shikhar Dhawan Unable To Lift Heavy Weights In First Training Session Post-injury: Watch

The 'Gabbar' of the Indian Cricket Team, Shikhar Dhawan, is getting closer to recovery after he sustained a shoulder injury during Australia's tour of India in January 2020. Dhawan posted a video on Instagram recently where the Delhi opener can be seen working on his legs. Dhawan has had a rough patch in the last 10 months, where he has been plagued with injuries.

Shikhar Dhawan inches closer to recovery after missing NZ vs IND tour

Shikhar Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury while he made a fielding attempt in the final ODI of the Australia tour of India. Due to this injury, it was suddenly declared that Dhawan was not fit to travel with the team to New Zealand and would recover in India. It is now appearing that Dhawan may be close to making a full recovery as he posted a video on his Instagram declaring the same. Dhawan reflected on how he has not fully recovered as he is unable to hold heavyweights like he is used to earlier. However, he is developing his ability to accept the slow progress of his recovery. He can be seen doing weighted squats, lunges and calf raises.

Shikhar Dhawan to return to cricket by IPL 2020?

Shikhar Dhawan has been plagued by injuries since his ill-fated 2019 ICC World Cup stint. After being ruled out because of a thumb injury, Dhawan suffered from a freak knee injury in domestic cricket in December 2019. He then made a Team India comeback and ended up sustaining a shoulder injury against Australia. It is very probable that Dhawan will be making a comeback into cricket by playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Dhawan re-joined the team in 2019 after being traded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

