Shikhar Dhawan's 'slow' Knock Makes Netizens Demand Ajinkya Rahane's Inclusion In The Side

The Delhi outfit continued their strong start to Dream11 IPL 2020 as they made their way to the top of the league standings. The Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad defeated Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of the tournament with an all-round performance. While several members of the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad performed admirably in the match, fans criticized opener Shikhar Dhawan for his slow knock, as they called for Ajinkya Rahane to replace him.

Shikhar Dhawan’s slow start to Delhi's Dream11 IPL schedule

35(27)

0(2)

34(31)

26(16)

32(28)



A Shikhar Dhawan Masterclass in Dubai at a cute Strike Rate of 122. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 5, 2020

While Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw has made a blistering start to Dream11 IPL 2020, Dhawan himself has struggled to get going. In five matches for the side, Shikhar Dhawan has managed to score just 127 runs, with a top score of 35. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan is known for being a destructive opening batsman who takes on the bowlers but has failed to do the same in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dhawan has the lowest strike rate amongst the top order in the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, with a strike rate of just 122.11. He once again played a slow knock in the Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter. Shikhar Dhawan scored just 32 runs off 28 balls before he was dismissed by Isuru Udana.

Fans criticize Shikhar Dhawan, call for Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane wasted in #DelhiCapitals unless there is injury for Shah/Dhawan.

CSK might have Picked him. #DCvsKKR #CSK — సాంబ@వేలివెల్లి (@sambavelivelli) October 3, 2020

Get Rahane ASAP.



Had enough of Dhawan’s lack of fielding. He’s an imposter. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 5, 2020

After Shikhar Dhawan’s latest knock failed to impress viewers, many fans called for him to be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane was brought in by the side from the Rajasthan outfit this season but has failed to make the starting 11 in Dream11 IPL 2020. Fans on Twitter claimed that if one of the openers in the Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad has to play the anchor’s role, Ajinkya Rahane is best suited for it.

Rahane should play instead of Dhawan imo — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) October 5, 2020

Several fans also wrote that Shikhar Dhawan’s slow starts are derailing the team’s efforts and that Ajinkya Rahane would be able to perform much better in Dream11 IPL 2020. Many fans also claimed that the 32-year-old’s talent is being wasted on the bench, as they pointed out that Ajinkya Rahane is also a better fielder than Shikhar Dhawan. Netizens also shared the duo’s statistics from past competitions, as they made their point that Ajinkya Rahane deserves a run in the side on the back of Shikhar Dhawan’s poor performances at the top.

Image Credits: Delhi Instagram, Ajinkya Rahane Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

