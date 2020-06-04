Kumble Reiterates Ban On Use Of Saliva, Suggests Technique To Maintain Ball-bat Balance

Former Team India spinner Anil Kumble reiterated his committee's recommendation of banning the use of saliva in the post COVID games and said that there were alternatives to make the ball shine. The ICC panel, led by Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball after cricketing activity resumes after a two-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking at a webinar organized by FICCI, Anil Kumble suggested a technique to counter the use of saliva while also speaking on the importance of injury management as players take to the field after a long gap.

'Play around the pitch'

The spin wizard suggested that the cricketers should play around with the pitch in order to bring about a fine balance between the bat and the ball. Much debate has ensued on the ban of saliva as it is important to get the ball to shine which in turn produces swing - an essential component in Test cricket, a little lesser in the limited-over formats. However, with precaution being of utmost importance in the post COVID world, Anil Kumble recommended the idea of getting more spinners into the line-up or by leaving more grass on the surface.

Talking about the use of other substances as an alternative to saliva, Kumble maintained that the creativity would be taken out of the game if the use was permitted. Further, the former Indian coach said that stringent rules were followed for all these years to not allow the use of other substances on the ball and that it should continue. Kumble emphasized on the need to train before heading on to play games without the use of saliva as bowlers were used to doing so and that it required time to bring about the change.

Ahead of the possible resumption of international cricket, Anil Kumble pointed out that it will not be easy for players to regain form & fitness as the sport resumes after a long break. Further, the spinner also pointed out the need to focus on injury management as many players would be returning after recovering from their injuries and would need to be properly rehabilitated back into training. Kumble also stressed on the importance to build their skill level and confidence, which he believes will allow them to come on top.

