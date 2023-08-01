Shivam Dube Reveals MS Dhoni's Tips On How To Be The Finisher Team India Desperately Needs

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube played an important role in the team's IPL-winning campaign and scored a total of 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. Dube played a lot of match-winning innings by coming down the order and helped the MS Dhoni-led side win its fifth IPL title in the cash-rich league. The all-rounder is currently representing West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

Shivam Dube reveals how MS Dhoni's tips changed his gameplay

Shivam Dube played an innings of 83 runs off 78 balls and successfully took West Zone to a victory against North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Dube hit a total of five sixes and four fours throughout his match-winning innings. The Mumbai-based player also used his hard-hitting ability in the Indian Premier League 2023 and finished many games for the Chennai Super Kings.

Shivam Dube credited CSK skipper MS Dhoni for his wonderful batting performance and explained how his tips helped him flourish his hard-hitting skills. Dube said in a video uploaded by BCCI on their official social media handle:

I cannot express all the things (about MS Dhoni's tips). I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important and many things are there but cannot express all the things But, I definitely got some big tips.

Shivam Dube added

He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself.

Dube has emerged from a much-criticised cricketer with a lot of deficiencies to a player who has become a vital cog for a championship-winning side in the IPL.