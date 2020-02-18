Shoaib Akhtar Accuses India, Pakistan's Top Authorities Of 'politicizing' Cricket Unfairly

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has called for the resumption of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. Shoaib Akhtar was vocal in criticizing the stakeholders for the long gap between an India and Pakistan bilateral series. The last time both teams came together to play a bilateral series was way back in 2012-13 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series. That series had also taken place after a gap of 5 years. India and Pakistan haven't played a Test match since 2007. However, both teams have been facing each other regularly in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar recalls fond KKR memories despite Sourav Ganguly's issues with managing him

Shoaib Akhtar bats for India-Pakistan bilateral series

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar questioned that since India and Pakistan can play in tournaments such as the Davis Cup and in kabaddi with each other for example, then cricket being singled out is not fair. While Akhtar conceded that while both the countries are not keen on visiting each other due to their own reasons, multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Cup do have India-Pakistan matches on neutral venues. The former Pakistan pacer advocated that the same could also be done for bilateral series between the two countries.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar trolled on Twitter for double standards after posting philosophical tweet

Shoaib Akhtar further said that Pakistan are one of the most hospitable nations in the world and India have seen it first hand. He added that the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have seen the hospitality and Pakistanis love them like anything. Cricket should not get affected by the differences between the two nations, according to Akhtar. He was hopeful that India and Pakistan can play a bilateral series soon and it’s important for both countries to have a tough competition between them.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar criticises India's bowling lineup after facing defeat against NZ in 2nd ODI

Shoaib Akhtar went on to say state that all ties should be cut off if India and Pakistan cannot play bilateral cricket. He questioned the thought behind Indian and Pakistani top leaders wanting to continue trade relations between them but not cricketing ones. Commenting on the importance of the India-Pakistan bilateral series, Akhtar said it is better for cricket and also for business. He said that it’s very important for India and Pakistan to play because it earns revenue, it brings the fans to the ground or to the television, it inspires many and it also keeps the healthy rivalry going.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar asks big question on Jasprit Bumrah; gives verdict on India's NZ series loss

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR TWITTER