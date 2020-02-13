Shoaib Akhtar Asks Big Question On Jasprit Bumrah; Gives Verdict On India's NZ Series Loss

Shoaib Akhtar has analysed Team India's performance in the recently concluded ODI series where they suffered a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. This was their first ODI series whitewash since 1989.

'Overconfident and Average': Shoaib Akhtar

''After India had whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, it was expected that India will win the One Day series very comprehensively but that did not happen. The Indian team was very overconfident and looked an average team'', said Shoiab Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then said that the Men In Blue lacked firepower in their bowling which was essential for them in winning matches and everything depended on Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah who were wicket-taking. Akhtar also mentioned that Bumrah was off-colour in this series.

'Did Bumrah make an early comeback?': Shoaib Akhtar

''I feel that Bumrah made an early comeback after his injury? Is he completely fit? Because he does not get hit like that. It did not feel good after watching him being taken to the cleaners because he is the best fast bowler in the world right now'', said Akhtar.

Apart from the poor bowling performance, the former fast bowler also mentioned that if the top four Indian batsmen do not play big knocks, then there are no contributions from the lower order.

''Indian team played an average cricket. Very very average cricket. I will never say that they are an average team but they played average cricket. It's a worrying point for India. India need to come back stronger in the Test matches. They have a gap of 10 days and they would definitely want to make a strong comeback in the Tests in that gap.

Every setback has an opportunity to turn it all around so I really that India learn their lessons and they try to get better from hereon by making a strong comeback in the Test series because I know Virat Kohli & Co. take defeat that easily but they are gonna learn from it and they have to make sure that they come out as a better team. It's gonna be a very good Test series. I really think that both teams are at par'', he added.

Watch the video here: