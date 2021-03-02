Shoaib Akhtar Belatedly Slams Ahmedabad Pitch, Schooled By Indian Supporters Online: WATCH

With the India vs England 3rd Test getting done and dusted inside two days, there has been a lot of outcry over the pitch that was used for the game. A major discussion has sparked about the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, with several former cricketers like Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd among others deeming it 'unfit' for Test cricket.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh? Gautam Gambhir picks the better spinner and reveals reason

India doesn’t need to be scared: Shoaib Akhtar

The latest to share his two cents on the Ahmedabad pitch is former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar. The Rawalpindi Express slammed the Ahmedabad pitch saying that the surface was not an ideal one for Test cricket. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said that Test matches shouldn't be played on such wickets at all.

The former cricketer added that a pitch where there is so much unreasonable turn that a match gets finished in two days is not good for Test cricket. Akhtar further said that he understands the concept of home advantage but the kind of advantage India took in the third Test is a little too much. According to Akhtar, if India had scored 400 runs and England had got out for 200, then one could say that England played poorly but even India were bowled out for 145.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma reaches career-best 8th spot on Test rankings, R Ashwin storms into top 3

Akhtar stated that he used to think India is a bigger and better team than this. The Pakistan veteran opined that there should be fair play and fair pitches because India can still beat England. Akhtar reckoned that India doesn’t need to be scared and there is no need for them to prepare such wickets. Citing the examples of the Australian tour where India won 2-1, Akhtar said that despite unfavourable wickets, the visitors won the series down under. According to the cricketer, a team should play on fair grounds, fair conditions and it should also have the ability to play well at home or abroad.

ALSO READ | David Lloyd joins Michael Vaughan in slamming ICC over taking no action on Ahmedabad pitch

Akhtar's comments didn't go down well with Indian fans as they slammed him for his remarks in the comments section of the video. Meanwhile, with all the talk about the pitch used for the third Test, it will be interesting to see the nature of the pitch that will be produced for the India vs England 4th Test 2021.

ALSO READ | India vs England 4th Test 2021: Kevin Pietersen fires England team for Ahmedabad failure, Rohit Sharma lauds video: WATCH

SOURCE: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.