David Lloyd Joins Michael Vaughan In Slamming ICC Over Taking No Action On Ahmedabad Pitch

Virat Kohli and co. claimed a comprehensive win over the England in the third match of their four-Test series. Several questions were raised soon after the contest regarding the wicket used as the game came to an end within two days. Visitors England were bowled out for a paltry score of 112 and 81, and they visibly struggled against Indian spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel. After the result, several cricket pundits have come forward to lambast the Ahmedabad strip, and former England player David Lloyd is the latest one to express his displeasure.

David Lloyd unhappy with the ICC's stance on the Ahmedabad wicket

The England team started their campaign with a stunning victory in the opening Test of the series at Chennai. However, it has all been downhill for the touring party since then. The England batters failed to make an impact in the third Test match of the series and struggled to counter the Indian spinners in Ahmedabad. They faced an embarrassing 10-wicket loss on the second day of the match itself. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also urged the ICC to intervene as he wants India and other countries to stop making 'poor' pitches.

David Lloyd has also jumped in on the bandwagon and has urged the ICC to take some action. In the Sportsmail's DAVID 'BUMBLE' LLOYD, the cricketer-turned commentator mentioned how he had given the wicket a benefit of doubt on the opening day. However, the strip proved to be as disappointing as the one in Chennai. He also warned the ICC about shorter Test matches having an impact on the game.

The 73-year-old pointed out that it could also result in financial losses for the hosting nations. He opined that when part-time spinners like Joe Root pick up fivers, there surely is something wrong. Lloyd even reckoned that he would also have been amongst the wickets on the particular surface.

India vs England 4th Test

The two cricketing giants will battle it out in the final Test of the series in Ahmedabad. The India vs England 4th Test will commence on March 4. The contest is of utmost importance for team India as they look to join New Zealand in the inaugural final of the ICC World Test Championship, whereas, the England team will look to salvage their pride by putting up a stronger show in the red-ball match of their series.

