Dinesh Karthik Hails Ricky Ponting For Prediction On IPL Mentee Prithvi Shaw's Wicket

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc castled Indian opener Prithvi Shaw with a peach of an inswinging delivery off just the second ball of the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test match. On Day 1 of the series opener, i.e. Thursday, December 17, on-air commentator Ricky Ponting predicted the mode of dismissal, just moments before Shaw’s downfall to Starc’s 144.9 km/hr thunderbolt. Interestingly, Ponting also recently coached the young Indian opening batsman at the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Mitchell Starc gets the ball swinging at Adelaide, watch video

India vs Australia 1st Test: Dinesh Karthik praises “cricket pundit” Ricky Ponting

Just moments after Prithvi Shaw’s departure, India’s limited-overs specialist Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and praised Ricky Ponting’s rightful analysis and prediction. Karthik wrote that he “loves it when cricket pundits” are able to make such precise predictions on air even as the live action proceeds right before their eyes. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman further referred Ponting as someone who has a “good cricketing acumen” as he has been able to do so on a consistent basis.

What exactly did Ricky Ponting say on-air?

While commentating, Ricky Ponting revealed the “chink” in Prithvi Shaw’s batting “armour”, which coincidentally was exploited by Mitchell Starc off the very next ball. Ponting had spoken about how Shaw sometimes tends to leave a massive gap between bat and pad, which is something the Australians will be looking to target.

Dinesh Karthik praises Ricky Ponting for his cricketing genius

Love it when cricket pundits are able to predict plays on air. Has to have a good cricketing acumen to do it consistently #quality https://t.co/AI5rMsUJbv — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 17, 2020

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 35-2 after 18 overs. Earlier on Day 2, the visitors only managed to add another 11 runs to their overnight total as they were shot out for 244. Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc took 4-53 while Pat Cummins claimed figures of 3-48. As of now, Australia trail India’s first-innings total by 223 runs.

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

