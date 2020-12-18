Shane Warne Slammed For Making Fun Of Cheteshwar Pujara's 'Steve' Nickname At Yorkshire

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was slammed by netizens for calling Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as 'Steve' stating that his name is difficult to pronounce. The Australian veteran was commentating during on Day 1 of the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test when he casually referred to Pujara as 'Steve'. The nickname 'Steve' was given to Pujara during his county cricket stint with Yorkshire.

Shane Warne accused by Twitterati of casual racism

Warne referring the Indian batsman by the name 'Steve' and not his actual name hasn't gone down well with the Twitterati as they accused the former cricketer of casual racism. Warne's comments have come under the scanner because of an enraged debate about racism by the players and workers at Yorkshire. Recently, former Yorkshire and England Under-19 captain Azeem Rafiq had filed a legal complaint against the English team after claiming direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race.

The complaint, which caused a massive uproar in English cricket, is under investigation. As per reports, two former Yorkshire employees, Taj Butt and Tony Bowry, have provided evidence against the club which has institutionalised racism. They stated that members of the club would refer to all people of colour as 'Steve'. Because of the Yorkshire cricket racism, Warne's comments irked the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as fans lambasted Warne and accused him of casual racism. Here's a look at how fans reacted.

A little bit of context would help this Aus commentary panel realise that the Pujara "Steve" reference is no laughing matter #AUSvIND — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) December 17, 2020

Referring to Pujara as ‘Steve’ is:

a) unprofessional

b) disrespectful

c) racist



Learn to say his name — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 17, 2020

Goes on to show what is the importance of reading at least about the sport that earns you bread and butter. @7Cricket commentators @ShaneWarne and others are laughing about Pujara's nickname 'Steve' and I am optimistic that they're naive about the racist context of that name. https://t.co/yyWbFrqpJI — Mayank (@kmayank9) December 17, 2020

Oh ye gods, Warne is cluelessly making jokes about Pujara being called "Steve" at Yorkshire, and how that is "easier to pronounce" than "Cheteshwar".



Hey Warney, you might want to read up on that whole racism scandal at Yorkshire!#AUSvIND — Lea, Leopard that doesn't want to change her spots (@LinuxLea) December 17, 2020

Hey @ShaneWarne, the story behind the "Steve" nickname for Pujara.

"They called every person of colour 'Steve'. Even [India batsman] Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name." This is as of Dec 2020. — Prashant Kondi (@PrasKon) December 17, 2020

Ah there comes the predictable Channel 9 old boys bit about lol lol how it is difficult to pronounce Cheteshwar Pujara's first name and lol they nicknamed him Steve. It's not #INDvsAUS without an Aussie commentator being casually racist. — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 244 at the start of Day 2 in the India vs Australia 1st Test.

