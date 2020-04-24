Shoaib Akhtar Cherishes Battles Against Sachin Tendulkar, Says They Were His 'Treasure'

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday, Pakistan's former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar wished the former Indian cricketer. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar remarked that it is a pleasure to have known, played with and against Tendulkar in his cricketing career. He also added that Tendulkar is 'arguably' the best batsman in the history of the game.

"The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days," Akhtar tweeted.

A very happy birthday to @sachin_rt . Arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. Its a pleasure to have known you, playing with you & against you.

The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days. #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/oJSN9vWCHd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 24, 2020

Wishes poured in for the former Indian batsman on Friday as he turned 47 with several former and current cricketers wishing him on the occasion. Widely regarded as the best batsman ever, Sachin Tendulkar himself tweeted that he started the day by taking blessings from his mother with whom he is spending time amid the lockdown. Tendulkar also shared a picture of a 'priceless' Ganesha idol that his mother gifted him.

Akhtar recollects the 'six over point'

Speaking on an Instagram live session recently, Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and claimed that Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable six off him in the 2003 World Cup is the only moment Indian cricket fans remember. Akhtar added that he got the better of the Master-Blaster '12-13 times' but all fans can remember is the six over point. The Pakistani pacer instantly grabbed the spotlight for polarizing reasons amongst the Indian fans and reflecting on the six, the speedster stated that if he had known that one six would make 1.3 billion Indians so happy, he would have let Sachin Tendulkar hit him for a six every day.

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). Tendulkar called it a day on his cricketing career in November 2013, 24 years after making his debut. He was inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

