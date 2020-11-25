Shoaib Akhtar Claims To Have 'never' Taken Drugs Despite 2006 Champions Trophy Controversy

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. The right-arm speedster was simply unplayable when he got going and was a batsman's worst nightmare. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar reckons he always refused to use drugs

Akhtar has made a habit of being in the news even after his playing days due to his controversial tweets and opinions on several issues surrounding the sport and the world as well. The former cricketer has once again made the headlines by claiming that he had always refused to use drugs to enhance performance in the game of cricket. The statement was made by Akhtar while addressing the Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (Federal Executive bureau of the Government of Pakistan which combats narcotics smuggling withing the country) annual drug burning ceremony.

Akhtar said when he started playing cricket he was told that he can’t bowl fast and to achieve good speed of 100 kmph, he will have to use drugs. However, the Pakistan veteran claimed that he had always refused to do so. Akhtar, without naming the player, sensationally revealed that a world-class Pakistani cricketer’s career was destroyed just because of drugs. Citing the example of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, Akhtar stated that the left-arm quick was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company.

The legendary bowler's admission of refusing to take drugs in his cricketing career comes as a major surprise after considering the infamous Akhtar drugs controversy in 2006. Ahead of the 2006 Champions Trophy in India, Akhtar and his bowling partner Mohammad Asif were pulled out of the Pakistan squad after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Nandrolone during an internal dope test carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Pakistani duo was called back to the country by the PCB just a day before the team’s opening match in the tournament, against Sri Lanka. Akhtar and Asif were slapped with two-year and one-year bans respectively by a three-member drugs tribunal formed by the PCB. However, both were acquitted on appeal later as the tribunal believed that Akhtar and Asif were not sufficiently aware of the fact that the substances they were consuming could have had the banned steroid in it.

Shoaib Akhtar wickets

Akhtar made his Test debut against West Indies in 1997 and ODI debut in 1998 against Zimbabwe. The 'Rawalpindi Express' terrified batsmen from all across the world with his raw pace and sharp bouncers. Akhtar is also known to have bowled the fastest ball in world cricket. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball was clocked at 161.3 km/h (100.2mph). The Shoaib Akhtar wickets in limited-over formats include 247 ODI and 19 T20I scalps. Shoaib Akhtar also took 178 Test wickets.

