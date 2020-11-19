Shoaib Akhtar Has 'double-edged' Advice For Australia On How To Beat India Down Under

The India vs Australia 2020 series is just around the corner as cricket fans gear up for an adventurous Australian summer. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has his say on this upcoming India vs Australia 2020 Test series. Akhtar, also fondly remembered as the 'Rawalpindi Express', reckons that the condition of pitches will be a crucial factor throughout the series.

Strressing on the importance of the same, Akhtar shares how the pitches will make a big difference in deciding the outcome of the series. Traditionally, the Australian pitches are known to carry a lot of bounce and with grass on the top are very pace friendly. However, that has not been the case in recent years with slight deterioration being seen on these Aussie pitches, which has allowed oppositions to play better against the hosts.

Shoaib Akhtar craving some speed and bounce

Australia's inability to produce pacy and bouncy wickets was one of the major factors that helped the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team to register their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil when they toured in 2018/19 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Akhtar believes that the Indian bowlers toppled Australia’s batting line-up due to this very reason. He also reveals that if Australia act wisely, they should curate some bouncy pitches to assist their fast bowlers.

Shoiab Akhtar adds how using the pitches to the advantage will help Aussie bowlers create havoc and run through India’s batting line-up. Speaking with PTI, Akhtar said - “It takes two-three innings to control that forward trigger movement in foreign conditions. You can’t drive on the up and have to play close to the body. It will be interesting to see how the pitches will be. The Aussies will come hard at India that is for sure and won’t be giving easy balls to drive.”

The Pakistan bowling legend also goes on to joke about how Australia's pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood can also run through players bodies and the oppositions’ batting line up if assisted with pace-friendly wickets. India’s tour Down Under begins with 3 ODIs starting from November 27.

India squad for Australia tour

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

