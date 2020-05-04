Mohammad Asif Holds No Remorse For 2010 Spot Fixing, Claims 'he Shook The World'

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif last represented the national side in 2010. The cricketer was one of the three players banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for five years due to their involvement in the 2010 spot fixing scandal. Apart from Mohammad Asif, the other two cricketers were Mohammad Amir and the then Pakistan skipper Salman Butt.

Mohammad Asif on his involvement in the 2010 spot fixing scandal

During an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Mohammad Asif was asked whether he has any regrets with the way his career ended for Pakistan. He responded that he has regrets because he wanted to finish his career on a “better” note. However, the pacer seems to have put it all behind as he believes whatever happened “had to happen” and he is okay with it right now.

Also Read | Mohammad Amir Calls Virat Kohli 'matchless'; Reveals His All-time Favourite Batsman

Mohammad Asif also said that spot fixing has being practised by players before him who then went onto to play for Pakistan again or be a part of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) backed events. He was of the opinion that the PCB never tried to save him in spite of being a highly rated bowler in the world. The pacer seems to take some positives prior to the 2010 spot fixing saga as he believes he “shook up the world” during his playing days. Mohammad Asif admitted that he feels proud and happy whenever batsmen like AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen and Hashim Amla speak highly of him.

Also Read | PCB Legal Advisor Accuses Shoaib Akhtar Of Defamation, Demands Apology & 100 Million PKR

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif post 2010 spot fixing

Mohammad Asif, who played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is to pick 165 international wickets, never played for Pakistan after he was imposed with a five-year ban. However, Mohammad Amir, who was only 18 at the time of the scandal, returned to international cricket in 2016. He was an integral part of Pakistan’s victorious 2017 Champions Trophy campaign where he accounted for the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the final.

Also Read | Hashim Amla Picks Mohammad Asif As Toughest Pakistan Bowler He Has Ever Faced

Umar Akmal banned: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB

Meanwhile, the PCB recently imposed a three-year ban on Umar Akmal for failing to report corruption charges made towards him. Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the PCB for their lenient approach towards the wicketkeeper-batsman. Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar stated that the PCB should criminalise match-fixing altogether as he believes it will instil fears in the minds of cricketers.

Shoaib Akhtar was also severe on PCB's decision of lifting ban on Mohammad Amir. While Mohammad Amir made a comeback to the Pakistan team, he retired from Test cricket last year, which has apparently irked the former pacer.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At 'incompetent' PCB For Being Lenient On Umar Akmal

Also Read | Mohammad Amir Reveals What Made Him Take An Early Retirement From Test Cricket

Image credits: AFP and PCB