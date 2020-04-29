Shoaib Akhtar Claims Virender Sehwag Was 'less Talented' Than Ex-Pak Opener Imran Nazir

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar recalls comic story over converting Virender Sehwag into non-vegetarian

Shoaib Akhtar has made it to the headlines even after his playing days due to his controversial tweets and opinions on several issues surrounding the sport and the world as well. The 'Rawalpindi Express' has polarized opinions and has done it again by mentioning one of his old foes, Virender Sehwag.

Shoaib Akhtar says Imran Nazir more talented than Virender Sehwag

According to CricketPakistan.com.pk, Shoaib Akhtar made yet another controversial comment by saying that ex-Pakistan opening batsman Imran Nazir possessed more talent than Virender Sehwag. Shoaib Akhtar agreed that while Imran Nazir didn't have the cricketing brain that Virender Sehwag had, the Indian opener didn't have the talent that Imran Nazir had as well.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag recall batting maestro's pranks

He further said that there is no comparison with regards to talent. Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tried to contain Imran Nazir a little. When he hit a brutal ODI hundred against India in a match, the pace asked them to play Imran Nazir consistently but they didn’t listen.

Shoaib Akhtar lamented PCB wasting Imran Nazir's talent, who was banned later due to his involvement in the now-defunct rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL). Shoaib Akhtar added Pakistan could have produced a better batsman than Virender Sehwag if they had used him intelligently. He also lauded Imran Nazir's fielding abilities. Additionally, he admitted the presence of Javed Miandad whenever Imran Nazir got the chance. Shoaib Akhtar applauded Miandad, who kept him focussed when Nazir played a bad shot.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Virender Sehwag talks about superstar's act of humanity at 2003 WC

Imran Nazir featured in eight Tests, 79 ODIs, and 25 T20Is in his international. While his strike rate in limited-overs cricket was at a high, his average was mediocre. Nazir played his last game for Pakistan in 2012.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev recall their first meeting with him

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM