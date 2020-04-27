Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Comic Story Over Converting Virender Sehwag Into Non-vegetarian

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to decimate opposition bowling attacks at the top of the order during their playing days. Having scored 3,919 runs opening together in ODIs, the Sachin-Sehwag combo is often considered as one of the most destructive ever in the 50-overs format. The two cricketers also share a great camaraderie between them and were integral members of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning side. Here, we take a look back at the time when Sachin Tendulkar spilled secrets on how he got Virender Sehwag to eating non-vegetarian food.

Throwback: When Sachin Tendulkar made Virender Sehwag eat ‘chicken’

In an appearance on the show What the Duck in June 2018, Sachin Tendulkar recalled the time when Virender Sehwag was relatively new to the Indian team. The ‘Master Blaster’ described the Delhi-based cricketer as a “shy person” who would not even talk to his seniors, perhaps out of fear or respect for them. To make him comfortable in the team, Tendulkar once invited him out for dinner.

During the dinner, the veteran cricketer observed that Sehwag did not chicken or meat. After raising this topic, Sehwag clarified that he did not eat chicken out of the fear of becoming fat. Hilariously, the experienced campaigner then asked him 'Do I look fat to you?' Sachin Tendulkar then laughingly revealed that Virender Sehwag has been eating chicken since then.

