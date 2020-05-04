Shoaib Akhtar Expresses Desire To Coach India For Making Fast Bowlers In The Team Like Him

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his desire to coach his ex-team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shoaib Akhtar played in the IPL back in 2008, and in his debut match against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals( at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he produced a match-winning performance to take his team to victory.

Shoaib Akhtar wants to coach IPL side KKR

According to the website News Track, Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a conversation on the Helo app, not only expressed his desire to coach Team India's bowlers, but also become the bowling coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. During the interactive session, Shoaib Akhtar made it clear that if he gets a chance to become a bowling coach in the IPL, then he would like to join the KKR team. The 44-year-old during the interaction also said that by taking up the role of Team India bowling coach, he will be able to inject his qualities in the Men in Blue’s fast bowlers.

Shoaib Akhtar on India-Pakistan playing bilateral series

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar had sought India's help by making a suggestion about playing a bilateral series against Pakistan. The former Pakistan speedster had proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue like Dubai and suggested that players can be flown out of the city in chartered planes.

Even before Shoaib Akhtar made the plea for a bilateral series, the BCCI and PCB had been at loggerheads over the issue with men's cricket. The PCB had dragged the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI to court in 2018 for allegedly 'not honouring' a $70 million deal signed between them for six bilateral series to be played between 2015-2023.

The PCB had lost the case after a decision was made by the ICC's Disputes panel of lawyers in Dubai, having to pay $1.6 million to the BCCI reportedly for the same. The BCCI won the case on the basis of the very reason of the government not permitting them to play cricket with Pakistan and the same was mentioned in that agreement too.