Younus Khan Backs Shoaib Akhtar, Asks PCB To Evaluate The Pacer's Remarks For Betterment

Former Pakistan skipper Younus Khan has now thrown weight behind Shoaib Akhtar and backed his allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Taking to Twitter, Khan stated that it takes a 'backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright.' Shoaib Akhtar had slammed the PCB and called its legal department 'incompetent' and urged the board to look into it. Defending Akhtar's remarks, Khan also stated that a 'befitting and bitter truth' has been spoken by the former speedster.

The former skipper has also called for the PCB to evaluate Akhtar's remarks for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and its players, adding that he stands by Shoaib Akhtar.

What a befitting and bitter truth spoken by @shoaib100mph! It takes a backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright. Time for @TheRealPCB to honestly evaluate his remarks for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket and its players. I stand by with #ShoaibAkhtar. pic.twitter.com/VuVYIYpcgi — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) April 29, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar labels PCB as 'incompotent'

The recent ban on Umar Akmal triggered the stir between Pakistan's cricket fraternity and the national board. Akhtar also went on to label PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi as a 'useless person' and remarked that such lawyers take up cases of big players like him to shoot to fame.

Furthermore, Akhtar had highlighted the discrepancy in PCB's suspension on Umar Akmal and suggested that the board should have strict laws like the Sri Lankan board for spot-fixing. He stated that by criminalising match-fixing, the board will be instilling fear in the minds of cricketers for not cheating their country ever. The former Pakistan player labelled the board as 'incompetent' and also criticised it for allowing tainted players like Sharjeel Ahmed and Mohammad Amir back into the team.

Meanwhile, Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has alleged that PCB, in its history, has manipulated with several reports of match-fixing inquiry. He has also claimed that if match-fixing is criminalised, more than half of PCB officials will be jailed.

Akhtar slapped with legal notice

For his claims, Akhtar has been slapped with a legal notice by the PCB legal advisor. The PCB legal advisor has demanded that Akhtar retracts his statements and tenders an unconditional apology. He has also demanded PKR 100 million in damages from Akhtar, adding that he refrains from repeating and making defamatory remarks against the lawyer in the future.

