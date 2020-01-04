Hardik Pandya Has Got Pietersen-Smith Glued To Their Phone: Fans Reply To ICC's Guess-what

India's premium all-rounder Hardik Pandya has already grabbed eyeballs without even making a comeback to the field after he announced his engagement with Siberian actress and girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on 2 January. Hardik Pandya's twin shockers has left the cricketing fraternity and the fans in shock as he served two delicious yorkers - first by confirming his relationship with Natasa Stankovic on January 1 and then following it with his engagement announcement on the next day. The buzz around Hardik Pandya's engagement has not died down, as fans took to echo their minds in reply to ICC's guess-what post in which former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and acting director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith are caught watching something on their phone.

Hardik's got Smith-Pietersen's undivided attention

What do we think Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith are looking at? pic.twitter.com/ayE81Zit9A — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2020

Fans say its Hardik-Natasa's engagement

If i am not mistaken they are talking about Hardik pandya — Chaudhary Wajahat (@ChWajahat20) January 3, 2020

Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic

Team India's explosive all-rounder stunned his fans for the second day in a row after he announced his engagement with girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Hardik, who had on New Year's eve put rumours of his relationship to rest by confirming his status, went a step ahead to announce his engagement with Natasa, leaving the fans thrilled and stunned. Celebrities and cricketers rushed to congratulate the all-rounder, who is yet to make his comeback to the fieeld after sitting out of action for over four months due to an injury.

Hardik Pandya reveals his comeback plans

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.

