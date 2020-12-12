Shoaib Akhtar Incredibly Set To Decide Fate Of Pakistan Men's Cricket Team Soon?

Pakistan cricket is finding it difficult to name a new selector after Misbah-ul-Haq's tenure concluded on November 30. Misbah had held the post after the country's dismal showing at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, due to a tremendous amount of pressure and in order to focus solely on the coaching job, Misbah decided to step down from the role. Since Misbah resigned, several names have come up for the post.

Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif front-runners to replace Misbah-ul-Haq?

Now, as per the latest report by Pakistan-based website ARY Sports, former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar are the front-runners to become the next chief selector of the Pakistan national team. Both Pakistan veterans were associated with the state TV company but with their contracts being terminated recently, the final agreement is likely to take place in the next few days.

Notably, after Misbah's resignation, former Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Akram was leading the race for the chief selector’s post but according to reports, he backed out after the PCB adopted the old system of selection once again.

In October 2019, a new system was implemented by the PCB which consisted of provincial coaches. The same has now come to an end and the board has decided to adopt the old policy. According to the old policy, a traditional selection committee will be formed which will consist of three to four members along with the chief selector.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is currently in New Zealand where the two teams are set to compete in three T20I and two Tests. According to the NZ vs Pak 2020 schedule, the T20I series will commence on Friday, December 18 in Auckland with the next two matches in Hamilton and Napier on December 20 and 22.

As per the NZ vs Pak 2020 schedule, the Test series will kick off on December 26 in Mount Maunganui which will be followed by the second and final Test in Christchurch starting January 3. Babar Azam, who has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan across formats, will look to register a historic win in the country.

