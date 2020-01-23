Shoaib Akhtar is a legendary former Pakistani cricketer and is one of the widely recognised figures in the sport. He has played all formats of the game in his career that lasted nearly 15 years. Regarded as the fastest bowlers in cricket history, Shoaib Akhtar helped carry Pakistan’s national team during the early 2000s.

Shoaib Akhtar endorsements in media and net worth: How well off is the Pakistan star?

Shoaib Akhtar is one of the richest cricket players in the world and has a net worth that stands at an estimated $23 million or ₹163 crore, as reported by The Net Worth Portal. Hіѕ іnсrеаѕеd nеt еаrnіngs саn bе ассоuntеd tо vаrіоuѕ fасtоrѕ lіkе hіѕ аѕѕосіаtіоn wіth multіtudе brаndѕ, commentary stints and YouTube channel, where he has more than 1.91 million subscribers. Shoaib Akhtar оwnѕ ѕtуlіѕh bіkеs such as Duсаtі Rеd Неаvу Віkе and Hоndа СВR Fіrеblаdе.

Араrt frоm thіѕ, Akhtar оwnѕ luхurіоuѕ саrѕ lіkе Whіtе Раrаdо, Ноndа Сіvіс, Тоуоtа Lаnd Сruіѕеr Рrаdо, Меrсеdеѕ Веnz аnd Ѕіlvеr Тurf. Не оwnѕ а ѕрlеndіd mаnѕіоn іn Іѕlаmаbаd whісh hаѕ аll top fасіlіtіеѕ.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest delivery: 2003 World Cup

Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar was able to clock a massive 161.3 kph as he recorded the fastest delivery in the history of professional cricket during a game against England in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His ripsnorter in Newlands also earned him the title for being the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier twice in his career.

Shoaib Akhtar Youtube channel: Virender Sehwag becomes his latest target

Shoaib Akhtar is currently making headlines as he took a jibe at Virender Sehwag while addressing a comment made by the former India opener which dates back to 2016. Sehwag had made a statement claiming that Shoaib Akhtar praises Indian cricket and its cricketers so much only because he needs business.

In a recent video uploaded by Shoaib Akhtar, he retorted that he has more money than Sehwag's hair. Akhtar adds that if Sehwag is not able to fathom that he has such a high number of followers, then he is missing the point that it took him over 15 years to become who he is today and asserted that he does have a huge fan following in India. He also clarified that he criticized the Indian only when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia. Here’s the full video:

Shoaib Akhtar: Career after cricket

Since announcing his retirement from cricket, Shoaib Akhtar has been serving as a Pakistani cricket commentator. Apart from his association from the game of cricket, he also makes YouTube content for his fans worldwide.

Image credits: Instagram | Shoaib Akhtar