Nick Kyrgios Net Worth, Endorsements, Playing Career And Australia Bushfires Donation

Nick Kyrgios is an Australian tennis star who is currently competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He is currently ranked No. 26 in the world in men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and is ranked the second-highest Australian tennis player at present. Over the years, the 24-year-old has risen to become one of the most recognisable faces in the sport while his controversial behaviour on the tennis court has drawn criticism from much of the media and fellow tennis players. Kyrgios was first thrust into the limelight after his memorable win over Rafael Nadal back in 2014 at the Wimbledon Championships.

Also Read | Australian Open 2020 Draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Likely To Clash In Round 3

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth that stands at an estimated $8 million. Express UK confirmed that his career earnings totalled $8,337,448, prior to the Australian Open. Like many star players in the sport, Kyrgios also makes a huge sum through endorsements and sponsorship deals. The tennis ace currently has deals with brands like Nike, Yonex and Beats, however, his exact earnings from these deals have not been disclosed. Kyrgios recently splashed out a staggering $300,000 on a brand new Dodge Demon, a car which had been famously featured in the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. He also reportedly owns a Nissan R35 GTR which is worth around $200,000 and a Mercedes sports car which is valued at $180,000.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Wins Fans Over By Rejecting Rod Laver Arena For R1 Match And Here Is Why

Nick Kyrgios Australia bushfires and donations

Despite a bad rap sheet, Nick Kyrgios has been involved with several charitable activities, which include pledging support for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and also extending support to the Elena Baltacha Foundation in 2015. He has also launched the NK Foundation in an effort to provide sports facilities to underprivileged and disadvantaged youths.

Nick Kyrgios has also remained a key driving force in fund-raising efforts in Australia following a recent outbreak of bushfires in the country. Speaking of the situation, Kygrios stated that there are people losing their families and homes due to the fire and that it becomes difficult for him to completely switch his concentration on the Australian Open. Kyrgios also reflected that the things happening at the moment is much larger than the sport and that he has to find the balance. He further added that he has to go out there and try to get the best out of his game.

Also Read | Australian Open: McEnroe Pledges $1000 To Bushfire Relief For EVERY Set Nick Kyrgios Wins

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Lashes Out At Media For Asking Invasive Questions To Mixed Doubles Partner

Image credits: Instagram | Nick Kyrgios