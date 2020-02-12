'A New Rapper In Town', Exclaims Sachin Tendulkar Impressed By Vinod Kambli's Rap

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday lauded his friend and former teammate Vinod Kambli as completed the rap challenge given to him by Tendulkar earlier. Tendulkar was highly impressed by Kambli's rap skills and exclaimed that it looks like there is a new rapper in town. Earlier in January, Tendulkar had challenged Kambli to rap on his song 'Cricket Waali Beat'.

Sachin Tendulkar, along with Sonu Nigam, had released the song Cricket Waali Beat in April 2017 which is a song about the Indian cricket team and Sachin Tendulkar himself. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar had challenged Vinod Kambli to do the rap part of his song and gave him a week's time to prepare himself for it. The rap part of the song includes different drives & shots followed by the names of great Indian cricketers including contemporary legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

That was really impressive, @vinodkambli349!

Looks like there's a new rapper in town. 😎 https://t.co/kPT6kntHuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2020

Sachin bats after more than half a decade

Sachin Tendulkar was seen in his batting avatar recently during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. What delighted one all was that the Master Blaster was seen batting after five-and-a-half years. The bowler who bowled to him was star Australian women's team all-rounder and world champion Ellyse Perry.

''Five-and-a-half-years since the great man has had a hit out in the middle and he is facing Perry steaming in. And he just works it off the hip nicely. Oh, God! (due to a misfield at fine-leg) and it's through the gap and Tendulkar is away with the boundary'', said the commentators on air.

After facing Ellyse Perry, Sachin Tendulkar said that he was more nervous than the Australian pacer. He was not sure if he was going to connect the ball with his bat or not. Sachin Tendulkar also said that post his net session, he took some throwdowns to get ready for the challenge. However, he was still not sure if the ball will make contact with his bat in the game. Tendulkar accepted to bat despite nursing a shoulder injury.

