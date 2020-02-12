IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Owner Furious At Indian Team For Ignoring Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin

Team India were comprehensively beaten in the New Zealand ODI series. The hosts whitewashed the Men in Blue 3-0. The series was a mixed bag for Delhi Capitals' players. Skipper Shreyas Iyer announced himself as the torchbearer for the No. 4 spot. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to get a game. There was some confusion among supporters as India did not opt to play Rishabh Pant even though both the T20I and ODI series were decided with games in hand.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals chairman criticises Team India for not playing Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal took to Twitter to express his disappointment. Jindal, whose JSW holds 50% stake in the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said that Rishabh Pant would have benefitted from a game in the series. He added that if Pant had to just warm the bench, he would have been better off playing with India A or in the domestic circuit. Parth Jindal further said that to see a player of Rishabh Pant’s calibre not play the 5th T20I or the 3rd ODI made no sense.

And why carry @RishabhPant17 only for him to warm the bench? Surely he would have benefited from paying against New Zealand A or domestic cricket? To see a player as talented as him not play the 5th T20 and now the 3rd ODI makes no sense #Xfactor — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 11, 2020

IPL 2020: Parth Jindal calls for Ravichandran Ashwin to be called up after NZ series debacle

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal also took a jibe at the bowling attack. He added that Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 recruit Ravichandran Ashwin should make the team due to his ‘X factor.’ Jindal said that the non-inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the national team is because there seems to be an aversion to wicket-takers. He further added that New Zealand’s performance in the ODI series proved that their performance in the World Cup 2019 semi-final was no fluke.

Don’t know why @ashwinravi99 is not in this team! There seems to be an aversion to wicket takers! After white washing the kiwis in T20’s the Kiwis showing India that the semi final victory in the World Cup was no fluke. India needs wicket takers and players with X factor — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 11, 2020

