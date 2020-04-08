The Debate
Mohammad Kaif & Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Banter Reminds Twitterati Of 2000s Indo-Pak Matches

Cricket News

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar & Mohammad Kaif were involved in friendly banter on Twitter and the Pakistan bowler suggested a match between their sons.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohammad Kaif

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the India lockdown, former India and Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar were involved in a banter that set Twitter ablaze. The banter kicked off when Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir suggested that facing Shoaib Akhtar should be easy due to his pace. In response, Shoaib Akhtar challenged a match between their sons to settle the debate. 

Also Read: David Warner Pokes Fun At Ravindra Jadeja's 'sword Celebration' In IPL Ad; Watch Video

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Responds To Famous 'Tracer Bullet' Commentary Used In Kerala Police Video

India lockdown: Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar involve in a Twitter banter 

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif posted a video of him watching the 2003 World Cup between match between India and Pakistan with his son Kabir. In the video, Kaif can be seen hitting a boundary off Shoaib Akhtar to which Kabir remarks that it should be easier to hit Pakistan fast bowler considering his pace. Shoaib Akhtar responded suggesting a match between Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir and his son Mikael Ali Akhtar.

Akhtar said that Kabir will get his answers regarding pace and wished him well. Kaif accepted the challenge and said that the former cricketers would serve as fielders for the match. Mohammad Kaif further took a dig at the Pakistani ace and said that Kabir would start with a huge advantage for having the better fielder in his team.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Picks 2014 Test Hundred At Lord's As His Favourite So Far

Coronavirus pandemic: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Kaif-Shoaib Akhtar friendly banter 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Was Only Talented Until He Realised He Was 'slightly Overweight': Paddy Upton

First Published:
