Mohammad Kaif & Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Banter Reminds Twitterati Of 2000s Indo-Pak Matches

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the India lockdown, former India and Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar were involved in a banter that set Twitter ablaze. The banter kicked off when Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir suggested that facing Shoaib Akhtar should be easy due to his pace. In response, Shoaib Akhtar challenged a match between their sons to settle the debate.

Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew! 😅#QuaranTime #LifeInLockdown pic.twitter.com/N3uiTZ0PQ7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

India lockdown: Mohammad Kaif and Shoaib Akhtar involve in a Twitter banter

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif posted a video of him watching the 2003 World Cup between match between India and Pakistan with his son Kabir. In the video, Kaif can be seen hitting a boundary off Shoaib Akhtar to which Kabir remarks that it should be easier to hit Pakistan fast bowler considering his pace. Shoaib Akhtar responded suggesting a match between Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir and his son Mikael Ali Akhtar.

Akhtar said that Kabir will get his answers regarding pace and wished him well. Kaif accepted the challenge and said that the former cricketers would serve as fielders for the match. Mohammad Kaif further took a dig at the Pakistani ace and said that Kabir would start with a huge advantage for having the better fielder in his team.

Done 👍🏻@shoaib100mph



Match between two juniors while you and I help out as fielders. And in that case Kabir starts with a big advantage since he'll have the better of the two fielders on his side 😜



Love to Mikael. Stay safe. 🤗 https://t.co/MPqGTz3O56 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka?

😊

He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha

Give him my love. https://t.co/cW9NTQAUe0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Kaif-Shoaib Akhtar friendly banter

Kaif, you played some incredible innings for India. The Natwest trophy final and this Ind Pak game...your incredible fielding won us many games...thank you for the memories Kaifu🙌🏼🙏🏻

Msg for your son “ your dad is a ROCKSTAR” ! 🙌🏼 — Mandar,Mandy (@mandar2404) April 7, 2020

@shoaib100mph sir career bana nahi hai abhi tak aapke putra ka. Me toh bolta hu. Drop kardo challenge. Samjho. — Fight Against Corona (@ekrencikuss) April 8, 2020

Love tak theek hai bouncer mat dedena bachhey ko — huzaifa shaikh (@Live2Shaikh) April 7, 2020

well memories of childhood.....

Missing those day's when we were eagerly waiting for india and pak contest... And often we bunk our classes...

Love shoaib bhai from Kashmir 😍 and respect for you kaifiii — Bhat Rafiq Un Nabi (@bhat_un) April 7, 2020

