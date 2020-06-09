Shoaib Akhtar Says There Is No Better Indian Captain Than Sourav Ganguly, Here's Why

Shoaib Akhtar has showered praise on Sourav Ganguly by saying that there is no better captain than him and that he was also the bravest batsman as well.

'There is no better captain': Shoaib Akhtar

During an interaction on Helo live app, Akhtar went on to say that Ganguly is his favorite captain and there is no better captain than him from India. He then mentioned that during the 1990s, he never saw India as a winning team whenever they played against Pakistan but when Dada was made the captain in the 2000s he thought that the Indian team has the talent to beat the Pakistan team which they did so. The pace icon also credited Sourav for bringing transformation in the Indian team.

The 'Rawalpindi' Express had also revealed an incident where many people thought that Ganguly was scared to face him after he was hit on the rib-cage by a rising delivery from Shoaib during a bilateral series in early 1999 due to which he was taken off the field but returned back later in the day and went on to score a gritty half-century. Recalling that incident, the ex-speedster went on to add many people think that the current BCCI President was coward and scared to face him as a bowler but according to him, he was the bravest batsman he had ever bowled to in his career.

Furthermore, the former quickie also added that even though the southpaw did not have too many shots, he tried to hit him on chest many times, but Dada still came as an opener and faced him like a brave guy and scored runs. Akhtar then mentioned that Ganguly was a courageous captain of Team India.

Shoaib Akhtar had also played under Sourav Ganguly for Kolkata Knight Riders during the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008.

