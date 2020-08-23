Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pak Leadership For 'not Saving' Babar Azam On Day 2 Of Final Test

Questioning Pakistan's tactics against England in the third Test at Southampton, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the visitors as they lost their ace batsman - Babar Azam - on the last delivery of the second day. Akhtar slammed Pakistani leadership for sending Azam instead of a nightwatchman even as the day neared an end. Pakistan have seemed clueless in the third Test so far which they need to win, in an attempt to draw the Test series.

"Why didn’t we save Babar Azam today by sending a night watchman?” Akhtar tweeted.

The top batsman was trapped by veteran James Anderson's inswinger, who sent him packing while he was just at 11. The Men in Green had pinned their hopes on Azam to score big as England had already thrashed the visiting bowlers scoring 583 in the first innings itself.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Young Gun Zak Crawley, Hopes To See Him Across Formats

Crawley smashes double ton

Crossing the hundred run mark on Day 1, England's young gun Zak Crawley cruised past 200 on Day 2, smashing his first-ever double century. The number three batsman has hit 25 fours so far and no sixes at a strike rate of 60.54. The 22-year-old has also become the youngest to score a double century for England. Crawley scored 267 runs in 392 deliveries before being stumped by Assad.

READ | Jos Buttler Silences Critics With Second-ever Test Century Against Pakistan At Ageas Bowl

England strike hard

Crawley's brilliant innings along with Buttler's heroics have put England in charge of the third and final Test at the Ageas Bowl. Along with Crawley's double century, Buttler also returned to action as he slammed a wonderful 150. However, it was veteran speedster James Anderson who took the spotlight away, as he struck early and wreaked havoc at the Ageas Bowl. Anderson picked three quick wickets on Day 2 and also resumed his spree as he picked another scalp on the third day 3. The veteran is just 3 wickets away from picking his 600th Test wicket. Pakistan are 72/4 and trail by 511 runs.

READ | 100 On Day 1, 200 On 2nd: Zak Crawley Smashes Stunning Double Century, Leaves Pak Clueless