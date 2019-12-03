Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Players And PCB After A Humiliating Performance Down Under

Shoaib Akhtar criticised the Pakistan team after their forgettable Australian tour where they failed to register even a single win. Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 and were whitewashed in the two-match Test series and this humiliating defeat did not go down well with the 'Rawalpindi Express'.

'Embarrassing Performance': Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar termed Pakistan team's performance as 'embarrassing' on his Youtube channel where he was joined by former wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif and another guest. At the same time, he had also praised one player.

''There was just one player who stood up, there was only one player who came out with his guts and taught the entire team how to bat and he is Yasir Shah'', said Shoaib Akthar.''

Yasir Shah's century was the only silver lining in the dark cloud for the visitors. His ton helped Pakistan show some resistance when they were in all sorts of trouble during their first innings. The pace icon was also annoyed with Imam-ul-Haq's selection in the playing XI. At the same time, they also had a discussion of Ricky Ponting labelling Pakistani bowling attack as poor and came to a conclusion that they are running out of bowlers. Meanwhile, Rashid Latif went on to say that the players should know the technique of surviving the new ball.

''You need to have players who can play the new ball well. During our era, Aamir Sohail, Saeed Anwar, Ijaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq have done that. Yes, they used to get out but once they were set, they used to make it count.''

Both Akhtar and Latif were also critical of the new Test skipper Azhar Ali's batting approach and discussed what improvement is needed. The Rawalpindi Express then took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by calling it a 'Dodgy' cricket board.

Watch the video here:

Australia decimate Pakistan on Day 4

Pakistan who were three down at stumps on Day 3 resumed their innings on a positive note as Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) added 103 runs for the fourth wicket stand. After the two were dismissed, it opened the floodgates for Australia as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (45) showed some resistance but once he was castled by Josh Hazlewood, it was all over for the visitors as the Aussies registered a 2-0 win.

