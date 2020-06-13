Waqar Younis Enjoys Seeing Navjot Singh Sidhu Teased By Kapil Sharma For 1990 Golden Duck

There is nothing quite like India and Pakistan locking horns with each other on a cricket field. The rivalry between the two nations is considered as one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the world. When the two nations meet on the field, tensions are soaring high.

Over the years, there have been some intense battles between Indian batsmen and Pakistani bowlers. Former cricketers have time and again shared anecdotes about India-Pakistan matches which have enthralled the fans. One such anecdote was revealed by former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In one particular episode, Wasim Akram talked about a comical incident of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s golden duck against Waqar Younis in 1990. Since the revelation, Kapil Sharma has not missed a chance to take a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu while mentioning the Sidhu Waqar 1990 dismissal. Now, Waqar Younis has opened up on the incident and revealed how he enjoys the banter between Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a chat with GloFans twitter platform during ‘Q20’, Waqar Younis said that he has always enjoyed watching Navjot Singh Siddhu getting teased by Kapil Sharma on the comedy show. He added that he has seen The Kapil Sharma Show a few times and he knows his name has been mentioned several times while recalling the instance where he had dismissed Navjot Singh Sidhu on the very first ball. He also said that he knows Navjot Singh Sidhu has been teased a lot because of the Sidhu Waqar 1990 dismissal.

Waqar Younis, who was an indispensable part of the Pakistan side in that era, further said that Navjot Singh Sidhu has been a great friend and a good mentor. Waqar Younis termed Navjot Singh Sidhu as a ‘lovely’ human being and said that he has done a lot of cricket shows with the former India international.

Aamer Sohail opens up on the 1996 Navjot Singh Sidhu-Waqar Younis controversy

A verbal spat took place between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Aamer Sohail during the 1996 Pepsi Cup clash between the arch-rivals in Sharjah. There were numerous reports that claimed Navjot Singh Sidhu had threatened to beat Sohail with his bat after losing his temper. However, as often seen, there is more than one side to the same story.

Recently, Aamer Sohail opened up on the incident as he recalled the controversial episode and shed some light on what actually transpired. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aamer Sohail said that the incident took place when he was captaining Pakistan in 1996 and Navjot Singh Sidhu was batting somewhere in the 90s.

Sohail further said that in the middle of an over, Navjot Singh Sidhu came to him angrily and said to him to teach Waqar Younis a lesson. Sohail asked Navjot Singh Sidhu what had happened. The former Indian cricketer replied saying that Waqar Younis was hurling abuses at him constantly every over. Aamer Sohail asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to ignore him and added that fast bowlers have a habit of talking.

However, the famously temperamental Navjot Singh Sidhu was angry with the abuses and also reminded Sohail that the umpires would act strictly against the captain in that case. But the 53-year-old went on to say that if the abusing had happened in the middle, the umpires would’ve penalised him and they didn’t which meant that nothing of that sort took place. Sohail further said this is the truth and added that's all that happened and he doesn’t know where the 'Navjot Singh Sidhu hitting players with his bat' rumours came from.

