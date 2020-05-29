Kumar Sangakkara Talks About Infamous 2011 World Cup Final Toss Confusion With MS Dhoni

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India won the 2011 World Cup to lift the coveted trophy after a gap of 28 years. While the match is highly remembered for Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s heroic innings in the run-chase, it was also marred by a small controversial moment before the action even commenced. The moment occurred during the coin toss proceedings between the Indian captain and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kumar Sangakkara.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Reveals IPL Team That Made Him The Unhappiest With Surprising Answer

Kumar Sangakkara recalls 2011 World Cup final

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. During the chat, the legendary Sri Lankan batsman was asked to explore what exactly went down at the toss of the 2011 World Cup final. Kumar Sangakkara said that due to the huge crowd noise at the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium, MS Dhoni could not hear his call at the toss. The 134-Test veteran further claimed that he called heads and won the call but the Indian captain was not sure of it, which is why MS Dhoni asked the referee to have another toss.

However, Kumar Sangakkara claimed that heads came up again and he won the toss for the second time in succession. The stylish left-handed batsman said that he was not sure at the time if it was a luck factor that he won again. Sangakkara added that had MS Dhoni won the toss, he would have also opted to bat first much like Sri Lanka did on the day.

Kumar Sangakkara talks about toss confusion with MS Dhoni, watch video

Also Read | IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Will Not Feature Next Season; Here's Why

Kumar Sangakkara on Angelo Matthews' absence in the final

Kumar Sangakkara also revealed that the absence of Angelo Mathews from the final playing XI also hurt his side's chances of winning the title clash. Mathews, who played a key role in getting Sri Lanka past the semi-final against New Zealand, was ruled out against MS Dhoni and co. after sustaining a quadriceps muscle injury. Kumar Sangakkara said that the all-rounders' injury forced him to change the team combination in the final to six batsmen and five bowlers,and cited it as a reason behind his decision to bat first.

Also Read | IPL Star Yuvraj Singh Reveals Andrew Flintoff's Exact Sledge Preceding 6 Sixes In 2007 T20 World Cup

Also Read | IPL Mumbai Indians star Yuvraj Singh Reveals One Doubt Raised By Aussies During T20 World Cup 07 Semis; Read

Image credits: PTI