Shoaib Akhtar Makes Emulating 'fearless' Team India Top Priority For Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar came forward to congratulate Pakistan after their Test series win against Sri Lanka but at the same time, the ace pacer had also urged them to play a fearless brand of cricket like arch-rivals India, on his YouTube.

WATCH: SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar joins Gary Kirsten in unwanted South African record club

Akhtar explains the difference between India and Pakistan's level of cricket

''Let's discuss the difference between India and Pakistan's dressing room environment. I have seen the Indian team evolve. So how did they evolve? I will explain what the environment is in the Indian dressing room and in the Pakistan dressing room due to which Pakistan has lagged behind. Earlier, Pakistan used to play a strong as well as a fearless brand of cricket and never used to be timid. Our bowling and batting performances used to be outstanding. We had players like Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail who not only showed aggression but were also fierce competitors'', said Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar then talked about how the Indian team's cricketing standards are only getting better.

''When it comes to Azhar Ali and Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and his team also follows him because if a captain runs, trains, scores runs and when they realize that they have to work hard for their place in the team and there is only one chance, then they will have that sense of playing whole-heartedly.''

READ: Injured photographer delays play in Boxing Day Test between South Africa & England

Shoaib Akhtar's advice to the Pak team management

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then added what the Pakistan team management needs to do in order to match the standards of the Indian team.

''Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali should prepare a strategy as to how they can become better than Virat Kohli, how can they take their team to the top, the bowling is good but it needs to sharpen up and become more aggressive and how they can make their batting more competitive. The fear should be eliminated from this team, the value of unity and equality should be inculcated in this team and the fitness level also needs to be introduced. You need to ensure that you become the fittest team with a lot of attitude. As long as Pakistan does not give importance to building self-confidence, they cannot move forward. A team unit cannot be made by a cowardly approach or not creating a dressing room culture. Pakistan now needs to develop a culture of playing a good as well as a fearless brand of cricket but in order to play a positive brand of cricket, they need to have the game awareness.''

Watch the video here:

READ: Mohammad Amir apologises to Rilee Rossouw after losing 6-0 in FIFA 20

READ: IPL 2020: RCB name little known player for whom they were prepared to spend Rs. 9 cr