Shoaib Akhtar Wonders Whether NZ Are The 'New Chokers' After Yet Another Super Over Loss

Shoaib Akhtar came forward and congratulated Team India for emerging victorious in the second straight super over in three days to take an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series at Wellington. Even though he had showered praise on the winning team, he did console the losing team as well and called them the 'new chokers' of world cricket as well.

Akhtar calls New Zealand as the new chokers

''I don't understand what New Zealand do. Six matches have tied out of which they have only managed to win one and lose the others. They have specialized in losing. Despite being a good team, New Zealand could not surpass an easy total of 165 and even ended up tying that contest'', said Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then said that New Zealand always try to tie all the matches and once they do tie the contest then they run out of luck and nothing works in their favour.

''But yet again, it's a very sad scenario when they have only won one out of five in the six tied contests that they have been involved in. It goes on to show that they do not have the nerves. Are they the new chokers of the world? Are they like the South African team that can never win in tough situations?'', wondered the former fast bowler.

Watch the video here:

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

