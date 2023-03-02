Shoaib Malik Suffers Bizarre Dismissal As Bat Flies Into The Air While Batting; WATCH

During a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was dismissed in a strange manner. While attempting a pull shot off a short delivery from Aamer Jamal, Malik's bat flew out of his hand just as the ball hit it. The bowler, coolly lapping up the ball, got Malik's wicket, which was a big blow for Karachi Kings as they were already struggling at 81/4 while chasing a 198-run target.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Pakistan Super League's official handle. In the video, Jamal can be seen taking an easy catch to dismiss Malik for 1 off 2 balls. Eventually, Karachi Kings managed to score 173/8 thanks to a power-packed batting performance from captain Imad Wasim, who smashed 57 off 30 balls. However, the side still lost the match by 24 runs.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 197/5 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant knock from Rovman Powell. He smashed 64 off just 34 balls including six boundaries and four sixes. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan also contributed with a half-century each. Mohammad Amir picked up a four-wicket haul for Karachi Kings. Matthew Wade provided a good start to the Kings in the second innings as he scored 53 off 41 balls. However, none of the other batsmen apart from Wade contributed to the total except for Imad Wasim, resulting in their loss by 24 runs.

PSL 2023: Points table

Karachi Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the PSL 2023 point table with just two wins in seven matches. The Kings are ranked fifth with four points to their name. Their only wins in the season have come against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The Kings are now virtually knocked out of the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on March 15. Lahore Qalandars are currently ranked No. 1 in the PSL 2023 points table followed by Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Peshawar Zalmi.

Image: Twitter/PSL

