Shoriful Islam Reveals The Reason Behind The Infamous Fight Post U-19 World Cup Final

Shoriful Islam revealed why the Bangladesh players had got into an ugly fight with their Indian counterparts after the end of the ICC U-19 World Cup final. Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U-19 title. This also remains their first and only major ICC silverware to date.

Shoriful opens up about the incident

While speaking to a Bangladesh daily, Shoriful Islam stated that they had lost two close contests against India which were the Asia Cup semi-final and the Asia Cup final in 2018 and 2019 respectively and also said that he did not have any words to describe those defeats and therefore, before taking to the field in the final, all the youngster could think was what India had felt after winning and how they, on the other hand, felt being at the receiving end.

The left-arm bowler then mentioned that they wanted to do their best and fight till the last ball. The pacer admitted that he and his team-mates felt very bad after their heart-breaking one-run defeat in the last year's Asia Cup final at Dhaka when the Indian boys had celebrated wildly and they just could not say anything before saying that they were waiting for the day when both teams would lock horns against each other in yet a summit clash.

'We took revenge': Shoriful Islam

Meanwhile, the youngster had no hesitation in admitting that they had succeeded in taking revenge by beating the Indian colts in the World Cup final. He then added that what they wanted was to give their best so that the Priyam Garg-led side knew how it felt when someone celebrated in front of them after their loss.

Bangladesh's crowning moment of glory

The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls.

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indian colts for runs.

