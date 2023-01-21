'Should Focus On Playing Domestic Cricket': Wasim Akram Takes A Dig On Pakistani Bowlers

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram has taken a dig at the Pakistani pacers and said that if they get money for bowling overs then they must only play that. Pitches in Pakistan in the recently concluded series against England and New Zealand were not so good for fast bowling. On the same pitches pacers like James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Tim Southee Pakistani batsmen whereas on the other side Pakistani fast bowlers like Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and others struggled to find the length and leaked so many runs.

Though Pakistan did miss the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi who is one of the top performers for Pakistan in International cricket but former pacer Wasim Akram believes that this happened because players play excessive T20 cricket.

Wasim who along with Waqar Younis used to terrorise opponent batters on these dead Pakistani tracks has advised Pakistani pacers like Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammed Wasim Jr to go back and play domestic cricket. Akram also took a dig at PSL and the shorter format saying that if fast bowlers start to think only bowling four overs can fetch them money then their performance in long format will get affected.

'Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket'

"If you get more money for playing only four overs, then this will be an easy decision. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket. Apart from PSL, they must play 1-2 leagues in a year, but also in long format matches. Pay attention; if we had time, we would have played 4-day matches", Akram told a Pakistani news agency.

"If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan, the reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers in T20 cricket", Akram added.

Reating towards Pakistan's latest performance in International Cricket Akram said that the 'fear of losing' is hurting the Babar Azam led side.

Akram said, "The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that (prepare) Green Top pitches but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day".